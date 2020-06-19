Ajimobi Hasn’t Been Disconnected From Life Support But He’s Gone- Fisayo Soyombo

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo states in a tweet that former Oyo State Governor: Senator Abiola Ajimobi is “late” according to him, his sources within told him that the governor is on life support and the only reason he hasn’t been pronounced dead is just because the plugs have not been pulled yet.

UPDATE: My source insists the late Governor is gone even though he still hasn’t been disconnected from life support.

I understand that other than placing him on life support, First Cardiology Consultants is “currently not doing anything else” on him.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

By the way, many of those tweeting ‘Ajimobi is alive’ have not seen or spoken to him since y/day. His supporters & aides at the hospital do not even have access to him.

The media aide who issued a rebuttal did it only after making phone calls; he himself has no firsthand info.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

