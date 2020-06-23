Ajax Reveal Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen Will NOT Be Returning To The Eredivisie Champions

Jan Vertonghen will not be returning to the club where he made his name after Ajax decided that the defender would not solve their search for a left-back despite talks with the defender’s agent, the Dutch champions have admitted.

Director of Football Marc Overmars made contact with Belgium veteran Vertonghen’s agent but opted against making a move for the former Ajax star, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

‘I did speak to his agent but we made other choices,’ former Arsenal winger Overmars told Ajax TV.

‘Jan is no longer a left-back, either. We have confidence in Sven Botman and Lisandro Martínez can also play there.’

Spurs announced on Monday that Vertonghen, who joined the club from last season’s Champions League semi-finalists for around £11 million in 2012, had signed a new contract to cover the extended Premier League season.

Vertonghen cited the chance to play at centre-back as a key reason for leaving Ajax, where he won Player of the Year and two Eredivisie titles after joining in 2006.

The 33-year-old has made well over 200 appearances for Tottenham and filled in at left wing-back while playing an important role in the club’s dramatic run to the Champions League final last season.

