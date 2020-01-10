Aisha Dikko: No Plan To Withdraw Charges Against El-zakzaky

The Attorney General of Kaduna State and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko said on Thursday the state had no intention to withdraw charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, standing trial at the state high court.

A statement issued by the attorney general on Thursday said both El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, “are facing eight counts, bordering on culpable homicide, punishable by death.”

Dikko recalled that the court had refused the accused persons bail after their arraignment in August, 2018.

She said, “At its last sitting on December 5, 2019, the court adjourned the hearing in the matter till February 6, 2020 and ordered the transfer of the couple from the DSS facility to the Kaduna Correctional Centre for the duration of trial.

“Like any other person facing criminal trial, Mallam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and Malama Zeenat Ibrahim have been accorded due process and are being represented by their lawyers.

“There is no court order pending against the Kaduna State Government on the matter. Rulings and orders that were secured against the Federal Government do not have any bearing against the Kaduna State Government, which was not a party to those proceedings and against whom no orders were made.

“Any issues regarding compliance or non-compliance with a court order by the DSS or the Federal Government cannot be used to vitiate the judicial proceedings the Kaduna State Government has commenced against the El-Zakzakys.”

According to the AG, other accused persons included Yakubu Yahaya Katsina and Sanusi Koki who are standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and unlawful assembly.

“The accused were also charged with alleged wrongful restraint, disturbance of public peace and voluntarily causing grievous hurt as well as inciting disturbance, and breach of the public peace,” Dikko added.

