Airtel extends remote working to May

Mobile Network Operator, Airtel Nigeria, has extended its remote working policy to end of May to safeguard employees from COVID-19.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, told employees particularly in Lagos, Ogun State and FCT, to continue working from home till the end of May.

Ogunsanya urged employees in others parts of the country to observe the nationwide 8pm to 6am curfew while adhering to whatever restrictions and laws obtainable in the various states of their operation.

He charged all the employees to take responsibility for their health and safety as well as that of their families and colleagues by maintaining social distancing, observing the prescribed hygiene protocols and wearing the appropriate masks whenever they are leaving their homes, if they must.

He commended them for their strict compliance to the prescribed safety and hygiene measures which has resulted in zero-infection in the Company.

He also prayed that God continues to protect them all and their loved ones.

According to him, we are mindful of the circumstances and are thankful all the company’s online platforms are working optimally with excellent resilience to withstand the pressure of contactless customer service.

He assured customers that in spite of the challenges, the network is up and running without any major issues.

He thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) for providing security passes for the Engineers to move about freely to ensure uninterrupted network availability.

He assured the company will review the situation at the end of the month to determine the next steps with regard to the resumption of work at the offices.

