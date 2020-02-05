Ahmed Kadi Amshi Confirmed NASC Chairman Amid Outrage

Amid outrage caused by the nomination of Engr . Ahmed Kadi Amshi who is a cousin of the President of the NigeriaSenate as Chairman of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) , he was on Wednesday confirmed as the Chairman of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Engr. Amshi was also a Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan before his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation of Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi alongside eleven others followed a committee report which was submitted by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Shekarau in the report submitted that the nominees made themselves available for screening and were found satisfactory to serve as members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Those confirmed by Senators at the Committee of the whole are:

Babagana Modu – Borno Sen. Abubakar Turare – Taraba Hakeem Akano – Lagos Tunrayo Akintomide – Ondo Atanomeyorwi Francis – Delta Bassey Etuk – Akwa Ibom Hon,. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi – Zamfara Sani Saidu Kazaure – – Jigawa Senator Junius Ucha – Ebonyi

10.. Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase – Kogi Muazu Ishaq – Nasarawa

A nominee from Imo State, Mr. Nnamdi Anyaele was, however, absent at the screening Committee and was subsequently declined confirmation.

In his ruling, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan thanked the Committee for a job well done.

Source:- Daily Post

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

