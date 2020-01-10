Agony as applicants besiege NIN registration centres

From From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja; Tajudeen Adebanjo, Halimah Balogun and Ruth Oladapo

Prospective applicants for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have besieged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres to obtain the National Identification Number (NIN).

There were tales of frustration as some applicants said they slept at the centres; others got to the centres at 4am only to meet long queues.

NIN is a requirement by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for those intending to sit for the UTME this year.

February 17 is the registration deadline. Registration for the 2020 UTME will commence on January 13 and end on February 17.

One of the applicants, Miss Dan-Amor Favour, described the process as “tedious” because the machine did not immediately capture her fingerprints.

JAMB, last December 23, announced that the UTME had been scheduled to take place between March 14 and April 4.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, also said registration for the board’s mock examination would hold between January 13 and February 1, while the examination would hold on February 18.

In Lagos, some applicants expressed frustration with the process, saying they slept at the centre.

An applicant, Peace Ike, said she had been coming to the Ikotun registration centre for over two weeks.

“I have been here for two weeks, going and coming. Sometimes, I slept here with many others,” she said.

Another applicant, Adeola Osho, said she had been at the Ikotun centre since 3 am.

“I came around 3 am, thinking I was early. But I met a lot of fellow applicants on the queue. It is 9 am and no one is on the ground to attend to us,” she said.

Oluwaseyi Desmond said she came around 6 am and was told she was late.

“I was told to come tomorrow (today) at 4 a.m. Some of us went to Oshodi yesterday (Wednesday). When we got there around 5 a.m, we met over 300 people on the queue.

“They said they had written only 120 names and that they would attend to only those people. I just pray that I would be able to write JAMB this year with this difficulty to get the NIN,” she said.

A father, Abiodun Oluwasegun Akintoye, said he had been making effort to help his daughter register for the NIN in the past two weeks.

He said: “We have been to different locations. Yesterday (Wednesday), we were at Oshodi around 5 am. We couldn’t do it. “We have been here since 4 a.m as well.”

The Muslims Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) said applicants were subjected to undue stress.

Its President, Saheed Ashafa, decried a situation where the students woke at midnight to secure a place for early registration at the centres.

But, JAMB said there were arrangements to ensure the smooth registration of UTME applicants.

Head of Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said applicants will be referred to any of NIMC enrolment centres linked to the over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres that will be used for registration for UTME.

The JAMB spokesperson explained that the adoption of NIN for this year’s registration as directed by the Federal Government. He said the number was compulsory for all applicants, adding that it will help tackle the issue of multiple registrations and corruption.

“All the CBT centres we have in the country are linked to the NIMC.

“If a candidate visits a CBT centre and does not have a NIN, the candidate will be directed to a NIMC outlet where he/she will be given top priority for him/her to be registered.”

Dr Benjamin urged Nigerians to be patient as the new policy will help “will prevent some persons from making an illicit profit this year.”

