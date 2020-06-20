Agent Claims Arsenal Have Offered To Treble Wages Of Watford-Bound Gueye

The agent of Watford -bound star Papa Gueye has claimed Arsenal have offered to treble his client’s wages in a bid to hijack his move to Vicarage Road.

Gueye has already signed a five-year contract with The Hornets and is due to join them when his deal with French club Le Havre expires at the end of this month.

However according to reports in France, the 21-year-old has complained he was ‘cheated’ by his former agent into signing the deal with Watford.

He claims he could not understand the paperwork as it was in English, and now wants to arrange a fresh transfer.

Clubs are now having to liaise directly with Watford over a potential deal, with Arsenal said to be offering a significant package to the midfielder.

Gueye’s entourage are quoted by Le Phocéen as saying: “Marseille are one of the clubs most interested in Pape, It’s clear. There are also Metz, Strasbourg, Angers, Nantes, German, Portuguese and Spanish clubs.

“Arsenal also contacted us with a salary three times higher. But Pape wants to play in Ligue 1 for two or three years before going abroad, and Marseille are clearly in the shortlist. It would be a great club for him.”

While Arsenal are seemingly losing the race for Gueye’s signature, in any event it looks like the star is adamant he will not be playing for Watford.

“Pape will not go to Watford,” his representatives added. “The contract was signed in January, but it has not yet taken effect and no one can force it.

“After that, Watford can ask for severance payments, but they cannot force Pape to play for them. This clause was fixed by the club at €5m, but it is far from the reality of today since the value of the players dropped by half with the health crisis.

“The club that wants to sign him must therefore negotiate to drop his clause with Watford.”

