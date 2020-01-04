Agege Pen Cinema flyover will be ready June/July, says Sanwo-Olu

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents and motorists plying Agege Pen Cinema axis that the the Agege Pen Cinema flyover bridge will be completed and commissioned for use by June ending or early July 2020.

The governor who toured the project site on Friday in company of his cabinet members said the bridge has reached 70 per cent completion and the June/July date was the commitment given by the contractors.

Sanwo-Olu also visited on-going work at the first segment of construction at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway way which is now open to motorists, where decried the menace of residents and motorists.

The Agege Pen Cinema over pass which connects Oba Ogunji road, where it takes off, and drops off at Agunbiade on the other side also has a railway underpass and three abatements, splitting into adjoining streets all around Agege Pen Cinema.

Sanwo-Olu said, “at the completion not only would we see a major traffic gridlock improvement, we would also see real estate value coming back to the entire neighbourhood here and you could see better quality of life because it is all geared to ensure we continue to build smart environment and smart cities.

“This is one of the major flyovers happening right in the midst of Agege, so what it speaks to is the fact that what is good for the people on the Island is also good for my people right here.

“You can see road infrastructure, bridge infrastructure, all three coming to solve traffic, transportation and movement of human beings from one point to the other, and you can see economies, businesses coming up to flourish here”, Sanwo-Olu said.

He appealed to citizens and residents around the area to bear with the government a little bit more, and to exercise more patience and cooperate with the contractor who has engaged many of them on site.

At the Lagos-Badagry expressway, the governor warned residents and motorists around Mazamaza- Alakija- Agboju against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, open defacation, illegal parking of Tankers and Trucks among other traffic and environmental nuisances on the expressway.

Sanwo-Olu noted that government has kept its promise made in July, last year, to deliver, quality, motorable roads to residents of the area, vowing to intensify enforcement of the state’s traffic and environmental laws.

According to him, before the end of the third quarter of this year, construction work will be concluded on the four point seven kilometres stretch of the Expressway from Agboju to LASU Gate.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and some cabinet members noted that the projects will ease gridlocks and boost economic activities in the areas.

