Agboola Ajayi Appoints Sacked Aides As Personal Aides

Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi has reappointed his aides sacked by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as his personal aides.

In a statement by his media aide, Babatope Okeowo, Ajayi asked the appointees to return government properties in their possession.

The statement reads: “Ondo State deputy governor, His Excellency, Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has approved the appointment of Mr Allen Sowore as Media Adviser. The appointment takes immediate effect.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“In the meantime, all the sacked aides of the deputy governor have been reappointed as his personal aides and are hereby advised to return all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters within 24 hours.

“We also wish to inform the people of Ondo State and the general public that the deputy governor would speak about all contending issues at the appropriate time.”

Source:- Independent ng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

