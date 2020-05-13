Agbakoba loses managing partner

A law firm, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), has announced the passing of its Managing Partner, Mrs Bisi Akodu.

She died in the early hours of May 10, aged 66.

Akodu joined the Board of Partners at OAL in 2009 and became Managing Partner in 2019.

OAL Senior Partner Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) said: “All of us at OAL are deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time colleague, mentor and friend and our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved family at this time.

Bisi Akodu

“Bisi worked tirelessly throughout her years at OAL and contributed immensely to the growth and success of the firm. Her extraordinary leadership qualities will be missed by everyone at OAL”

The late Akodu had over 40 years’ experience in corporate commercial practice and was well versed in mergers and acquisitions, share and asset sales, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and private equity transactions.

She worked on many interesting commercial transactions in the capital market and led teams which advised on key mergers and acquisitions in the banking and insurance sectors.

Akodu was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a Fellow and Council member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), a Member of the Capital Markets Solicitors Association of Nigeria, and a Member of the Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was also a member of several international law groups, including Worldlink for Law, Interlegal and INSOL.

