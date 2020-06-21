“AG Baby Is Your Daddy” – Adekunle Serenades Daughter, Adejare As He Celebrates 1st Father’s Day

Its a super special day for Adekeunle Gold because it’s his first time celebrating Father’s Day.

The birth of little Adejare no doubt has brought joy to the Kosokos. After she was born, her excited parents took to their social media pages to pen beautiful messages to commemorate her birth. Today being father’s day, Simi via her Instagram page shared a beautiful video of her husband serenading their daughter in the Yoruba dialect.

Simi joined in and Adekunle ended it with “AG Baby is your daddy”. This video would definitely bring a smile to your face. She wrote: “Happy Daddy’s Day Superstar ?”

View this post on Instagram Happy Daddy's Day Superstar ? A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on Jun 21, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

