Aftermath of 2019 poll: Atiku, Osinbajo, Tinubu others reunite at Ribadu’s son’s wedding

By Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation

For the first time after the bitter Presidential Election eleven months ago, top politicians sheathed their swords to reunite at the Wedding Fatiha of the son of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In spite of the fact that the groom, Mahmud Ribadu, tied the nuptial knot with Hajiya Aminatu Ismaila, it was evident the anti-corruption czar drew the crowd.

But beyond the klieglights, the banters by top politicians, businessmen and lawyers at the solemnization in Al-Nur Mosque indicated that the electoral war is over.

Although no one was allowed to speak, there were expensive jokes between the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and key opposition leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Resplendent in different attires, mostly Babanriga (big flowing dresses peculiar in the Northern part), the political bigwigs were the cynosures of all.

A few others, who were investigated in the past by EFCC, came to share the moment with Ribadu.

It was a day the ex-EFCC chairman, Ribadu (who adorned a blue Babanriga) was astounded as he only managed to mutter to all dignitaries, “Thank you sir, thank you sir” amid bowing of head.

Those who stole the show were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Africa’s foremost businessman, Alh. Aliko Dangote, governors and others.

The presence of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar shocked many dignitaries but the former number two man was cheerful and at peace in greeting APC leaders at the event.

The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo were intermittently teasing each other on issues which were still known to the two leaders as at press time.

Another high point of the wedding was the warm embrace between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, putting paid to speculations on the relationship of the two leaders.

The star of the moment was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami whose knowledge of Quran excited many dignitaries leading to new appellations of “Sheikh, Ustaz” among others.

The Wedding Fatiha, which kicked off at about 11.10am, barely lasted 20 minutes in Al-Nur Mosque in Wuse 2, which is described as “ the most organised, clean and beautiful masjid in Abuja.”

But the attendance was awesome leading to heavy traffic gridlock in Wuse 2 District.

A powerful team from the Presidential Villa overwhelmed the mosque to underscore the admiration of President Muhammadu’s Buhari for the ex-EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were some business leaders, police chiefs, top lawyers, media chiefs and past and present EFCC chairmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Dahiru Mangal; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; a former IGP, Suleiman Abba; a former Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde; the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu; Comrade Femi Falana(SAN); Secretary to EFCC, Barrister Olanipekun Olukoyede; a former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN), Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua; the Deputy Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Kayode Komolafe; Yusuph Olaniyonu, who was a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the 8th Senate President

Governors at the wedding were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Aminu Masari (Katsina); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Ex-governors present included Chief Bisi Akande (Osun); Admiral Murtala Nyako(Adamawa); Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto); Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara); Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); and Mohammed Jibrilla (Adamawa) also attended the event.

