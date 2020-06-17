After Making Millions From Living In Bondage Movie, Ramsey Nouah Refuses To Pay Graphic Designer

Nigerian actor and producer, Ramsey Nouah has been called out for refusing to pay a Nigerian Graphic Designer, Louisajlo who worked on the movie, ‘Living in Bondage’. The movie grossed millions in box office, but the actor has refused to pay the hardworking woman.

Taking to Twitter, Louisajlo @louisajlo narrated what happened:

Dear Twitter, I said I will make a thread. So I will.

In 2018, I was contacted to work as the graphic designer for the ‘Living in Bondage’ movie. I was very excited as I had never been on a big project like that before hence I knew nothing and did nothing related to paperwork.

I just accepted the job and started working straight away. The only thing I remember requesting was a down payment. But the then media director pleaded that the budget was yet to be approved but I shouldn’t worry. As soon as it is. He will avail me some funds towards my charge.

I started with the cult symbol and the pictures below shows the progression. This is because, as there was no brief, they kept making changes constantly, kept saying what they didn’t like etc. Most of these feedbacks were from Ramsey and the producer Chris Odeh

I agreed, and continued working. I had a full time job so I would from work go to the hotel where the crew members were lodging to work. There I saw Ramsey Nouah who was the director of the film. I was given a long list of things I’d need to design but there was no brief.

They eventually showed likeness for the 4th design. I really felt good. Cos it felt like I was making a huge progress. I continued working on their requests, having sleepless nights and when it came to money, I’d be told they’re still having meetings concerning that. I continued

Then it came down to designing the company logos for the movie and after I sent in my designs, I was told they weren’t good enough. I accepted and kept working until the media director came to me with a shocking news that I shouldn’t work on the company logos again started designing majority of the graphics from scratch using only my initiative. They wanted a cult symbol, company logos, a blog page design, an Instagram page for Nnamdi, a photoshop of him in Nysc uniform, custom license plates and a lot of other stuff.

And that the powers above (the superior crew) had Contacted someone from Abuja to do them. I was sad but I accepted. So I asked him what about the rest, he said of course I can continue with the rest. I said okay. In addition to this up and down system,

