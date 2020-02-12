AFRICA’S NUMBER 1 CHILD-STAR SINGER, OZZYBEE DROPS HIS FIRST TEEN-LOVE SINGLE *”SUPERMAN”

Talent is described as a natural aptitude or skill embedded in every human, regardless of age, gender, colour or race. This is the story of multi-talented OzzyBee a.k.a OzzyBosco, the youngstar in the Nigerian music industry who has steadily harnessed his God-given Talents.

Today, he drops his new Afro Pop track titled ”SUPERMAN“ with lovely grooves for the young and young at heart. While still trending his Album ”JOURNEY OF LIFE” this single announces his arrival to the Teenage World. OzzyBee has been making unprecedented progress far beyond his young age despite the demanding School engagements which has made him a house-hold name.

According to the re-branded artiste, “I remain most humble and eternally grateful to the Almighty GOD for His multiple Blessings upon me. A big shout out to my ever loving Fans and Family, particularly my quintessential sweet Mummy. l shall forever remain grateful for your Love and Supports. Kudos to my Management, the producer V-Frexh and the legendary mix/master SWAPS for their dedicaton”.

SUPERMAN is a Love Song specially dedicated to all the wonder WOMEN in my life; Sisters, Aunties and Mummies. I love you so dearly – RESPECT!!!

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Superman.mp3

