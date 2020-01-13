After a long wake-making 2019 for the African Giant which includes major collaborations with artistes like Dave, Mahalia, Jorja Smith (twice), Wretch 32 and Stormzy.

All songs charted within the top 10 of the Official UK Singles chart and his collaboration ‘Own It,’ with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran hit the number one spot on the chart giving him his first #1 on the UK.

Congratulations To Burna Boy!!!

AFRICAN GIANT!!! Burna Boy Nominated For Best International Male Artiste At This UK Awards (See Details)

