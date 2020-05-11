Africa Records 63,000 Cases Of Coronavirus, See Country With Highest Cases

The World Health Organization, WHO, Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has revealed that Africa now has over 63,000 in the past 24 hours.

The UN health agency gave the update on its official Twitter account on Monday morning.

According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 2,283 people on the continent.

“Over 63,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2,283 associated deaths,” it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa is the highest in Africa with 10,015 infected cases and 194 deaths, followed by Egypt with 9,400 cases and 525 deaths, Morocco has 6,038 cases and 188 deaths, while Algeria has 5,723 cases and 502 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced another 248 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing to 4,399 confirmed cases in the country as of Sunday night.

