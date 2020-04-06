“Africa Cannot and Will Not be a Testing Ground for Any Vaccine”—WHO

The World Health Organisation has reacted to the French doctors who suggested that Africa should be used as a testing ground for a Covid19 vaccine, stating that Africa was once the testing Ground for an experimental treatment of AIDS.

The Director of WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus in a virtual news conference said:

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine. We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world… whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.”

The Director described the suggestions of the the french doctors as racist and a hangover from colonial mentality and such experimental vaccines will not be done in Africa.

