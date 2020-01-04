AFN hails Dare over move to pay athletes outstanding allowances

Agency Report

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has hailed the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s intervention regarding payments of allowances to athletes that represented Nigeria in international and continental competitions in the last three years.

Athletes and officials have either been short paid or underpaid, while they were not paid at all on some occasions and Sports Minister Dare tweeted yesterday that he is going to effect the payments once they are verified.

Acting president of the AFN, Olamide George said the federation is grateful to the sports Minister for trying to wipe the tears on the athletes’ faces, especially the young ones who travelled by road to Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire for the CAA U-18 and U-20 championships last April.

“We are indeed blessed to have Dare as sports minister who understands that welfare of athletes remains a key factor in their development,” said George in a press statement.

“The Minister recently in his new year message harped on welfare of athletes as one of his priority areas in his short term sports development plan and he is already matching his words with action. Like they say in local parlance, he is proving to be a talk and do Minister,” George added.

