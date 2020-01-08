Afenifere: Amotekun Can Only Deal With Chicken Thieves, Not Fulani Herdsmen

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has warned governors in the South- West region to stop giving Yoruba people a false sense of security with the planned launch of the South-West security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Speaking on the controversy that has trailed the launch of the outfit, especially the claim by the Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland who said the governors are not carrying him along, Afenifere said the governors are only pretending to be doing something about the insecurity in the region.

Yinka Odumakin, the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary said it is surprising that the governors were silent when the Inspector General of Police asked the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) to do joint patrol with the Miyetti Allah cattle breeders who are responsible for the security crisis in the region.

“Amotekun is an attempt to be seen to be doing something about insecurity on the South West but they should not give a false sense of security to our besieged people”.

“They cannot say they have forgotten so soon that when the IGP came to hold security summit in Ibadan, the communique he handed to them asked OPC to do joint patrol with Miyeeti Allah the major source of insecurity in the region.Is OPC involved in any security measure in the North?”

The organisation also faulted reports by some security agencies who said they cannot work with OPC members or local hunters because they are not trained in security matters.

“We have had reports of uniformed agencies saying they cannot work with OPC and hunters because they are not trained. Are they the ones that trained Hisbah, which is Sharia police in the North or Lafia Dole?”

“And our people are still oblivious of the fact that what we face is a state sponsored programme of ensuring that we remain vulnerable and never be in charge of our insecurity? The government defends Miyetti Allah now and then and has refused to disarm them of the illegal AK47s they are wielding all over”.

Afenifere said there is nothing Amotekun can do to the Fulani herdsmen as they are being given special preference by the federal government.

“They have added to that by saying they will allow them to come in to the country without visa. What will Amotekun do against a group that even the regular police dare not touch?”

“Amotekun can deal with fowl thieves and other petty criminals but not these ones on an invading mission and heavily backed. The govenors have tried but what we need is to insist on our autonomy to run our internal affairs. Those who will allow Amotekun to work would have allowed stare police” Afenifere said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...