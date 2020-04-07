AFE Reach Agreement With RFEF For Matches To Be Played Every 72 Hours

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) held a fruitful meeting attended by members of the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) and LaLiga.

The RFEF made clear its opposition to the suggestion of playing every 48 hours and the AFE has accepted that the minimum gap between games would be 72 hours, going back on a previous agreement with LaLiga

“The RFEF has managed to commit the AFE to playing at least every 72 hours,” an RFEF statement read.

“President [Luis] Rubiales made it clear in the monitoring committee that the health conditions for soccer players will be non-negotiable.”

“The RFEF made clear its rejection of footballers playing every 48 hours. Given the inflexible position of the RFEF, the AFE has been forced to accept that the minimum will be [every] 72 hours, thus undoing its previous agreement with LaLiga.”

“The Federation thus puts the players’ health above the competition. In addition, during the months of May, June, July and August, it will pay special attention to the hosting of matches in severe heat, solar radiation and humidity which work against the health of the players,” it added.

AFE’s position on contracts

On the topic of prolonging contracts beyond June 30, the AFE left the meeting dissatisfied, claiming to have felt attacked.

“AFE defends the individual right of the worker,” a statement read.

“There are individual rights of the workers that will have to be respected unless agreed between the relevant parties.

“FIFA has no legal competence in labour relations between clubs and football players.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

