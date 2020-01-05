ADENIKE ADEYEMI: Inspiring and mentoring dairy farmers

In the developed parts of the world, dairy farming has been long practised providing not just milk but also conversion to butter, cheese and other dairy products which are sought after in the market. Information about getting knowledge about the business, how to source for the capital, their feed and other needs were some of the issues discussed at the third International Dairy Summit which took place in Lagos recently. Yetunde Oladeinde reports

ADENIKE Adeyemi is a woman of many parts. She takes you into her world, opening up on her passion for dairy farming and more. “Honestly, life in the sector is interesting but very tasking because you need to multi task. I am a farmer, a lecturer, mother, as well as the president of the Netherlands Alumni Association. It is a lot of work but I enjoy it all.”

Life as a dairy farmer, she informs, is exciting and challenging. “That explains the interest and my passion for the sector. I lecture at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology in Ibadan. I talk to farmers and do a bit of extension work because you need to go to the farmers and encourage them on what you need to do with them. That makes it a bit tasking and then sometimes I have to travel to Netherlands, Africa and so many other places, all because of my dairy work and also being the president of the association.”

On the job, Adeyemi has learnt a number of lessons and well as impacted on the sector because it is something that she is really passionate about.

“It’s been three years now since I became the president of the association and the experience has been awesome. All through this period, we have been able to do the Dairy Summit in three states. In all of the three states, we thank God that a number of dairy farms are springing up. In Oyo State, where we had the first Dairy Summit a number of opportunities came up. Now, we have ten to fifteen farms. In Osun State we have El Shaddai farms and other farms coming up in Osun State. Even recently in Lagos State, they are looking at the things that we can do together to help dairy production and help dairy farms spring up in Lagos State.”

Ask about the challenges and she admits that there are so many challenges but this does not deter her and her team because they have a focus that drives them to push on. “We have many challenges because we need a lot of support, especially grassroots support. We are not talking about money alone but support to those working in the sector. We also get to these farmers and we are like an umbrella for gathering these people together.”

To make the necessary impact, Adeyemi said it was important for all hands to be on deck. “We need the support of the government especially in terms of the wealth of experience of the stakeholders. We also need support in the skilled personnel and adding our own to it.”

Another major challenge, according to the dairy expert, is for the people also to know that dairy farming is not restricted to a geographical location. “We need to convince people that it can be done in Lagos, Osun and Oyo states. It is not a northern thing alone. So, we have that challenge, but we thank God that this is being broken because people have seen that dairy farming is working.”

She discloses her experience and inspiration in finding and initiating the Dairy Summit: “It is because of the exposure I got travelling and seeing the way things were done in places like Europe, East Africa and Kenya. “The things I saw inspired me to see what we can do here and improve dairy production in the country.”

For Mrs Akeredolu, an animal scientist who represented the Honourable Minister of Agriculture at the Summit tagged Innovation in Diary Value Chain for Economic Development in Nigeria, there are so many untapped opportunities in the sector. “As the state coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, we appreciate the Netherlands government for cooperating with the Nigerian government. I appreciate the interest in the dairy industry in Nigeria. The federal government of Nigeria has done a lot of things for the sector. They have been doing a lot to support dairy farmers.”

She added: “We are also aware that the FG is cooperating with CBN, giving a one-digit loan to farmers. The dairy industry in Nigeria is not fully developed due to so many challenges, especially the stocks they have.”

Former Kaduna Commissioner and stakeholder, Mr Daniel Maigari, stressed there are so many untapped opportunities in the sector. “If you look at the issues that we battle with in terms of nutrition and population growth, you would see a relationship. But we have not approached farming seriously and the reason why we have not been able to do that is simply because we have not brought knowledge into farming. Without knowledge, we would continue to use the diagnostics of farming used 300 years ago. Life has moved far beyond all that.”

He went on to give an overview about some of the successes recorded in his state this way: “Cattle rustling and forestry was under me then. People were coming from outside the country and outside the state to understudy our grazing reserves. We went round and got a framework. We took samples of our four grazing reserves and we introduced this. Within six weeks, milk production shot up from 0.5 to 33.5 litres in each of the centres. Even though Kaduna State had the most technology, the focus was on the centres where most of the processing plants were. We worked on the centres which were community-based and these people were able to pay back their loans in less than ten months.”

President of Animal Science Association of Nigeria and M.D Ursla Nigeria Limited, Taiwo Adeoye, describes the livestock sector as a goldmine, but many are yet to tap from the opportunities available. “There are enormous potential in agriculture, especially in the livestock sector. I would say that the inconsistency of government policy is not helping issues. Also we need to bring together the relevant potential.

