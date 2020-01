It’s baecation time for Adekunle Gold and Simi, as they soak in the sun, and have some sweet couple moment in Cape Verde.

The sweet couple are in Cape Verde to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, and are serving us with some baecation envy.

See more photos below:-

The post Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Having So Much Fun As They Go On Baecation In Cape Verde (Photos) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...