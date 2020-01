Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi have gone to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Cape Verde.

Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian singer and his wife, Simi, who is also a singer are on vacation to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The couple, who are are currently in Cape Verde, have gone there to celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary which was on Monday January 13th.

They shared some lovely photos on their IG pages.

