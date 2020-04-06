Adeboye, Okonkwo urge Nigerians to be at rest

Adeola Ogunlade

THE General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to relax and be at rest “because all will be well at this time.”

He spoke yesteron Sunday at the Special Monthly Service held at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-lbadan Expressway.

Adeboye said that Nigerians should relax because all will be well, adding: “For God’s children, we should praise God because we belong to him in a time like this.”

He noted: “There is nothing to worry about. I am 100 per cent at peace because I have heard a little bit from God. I am less concerned about what mockers may say at this time.

“I heard that some people are mocking my children, don’t worry, just pray for them because as long as they have opportunity to laugh, they will remember that he who laughs last will laugh best.”

The cleric said that anyone who came to Jesus with a penitent heart would enjoy peace and as they continued to obey him, they would enjoy great peace, multiplied and all-round peace.

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, advised Nigerians never to lose their faith in God “at this period of total lockdown because we will walk through triumphantly.”

The clergyman, speaking on Sunday in a live telecast, said: “Right now, the present day distress and challenges in your life, work, health and even this global lockdown is a walk through. I want you to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It is not your obituary.”

He said Christians should be patient and hopeful as Christ offered himself to die on the cross for the redemption of mankind and he was thereafter exalted and glorified.

Okonkwo noted: “The challenge of the modern day Christian is that they expect everything to fall on them like a mango, but I have discovered that great things don’t just happen, it takes time.”

He said that people who have made success of their career in sports, science and technology that we celebrate today went through tough times, adding: “They have to do all kind of rigour to get to the top.”