‘Adama Traore Is The Toughest Player To Mark’- Premier League Defender Willems Speaks Out

Premier League defender, Jetro Willems, has named Wolves winger, Adama Traore as the toughest player to mark than Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Willems, who currently plays for Newcastle United in England, said this ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on January 18.

“I have played against some very good players in my career, but no one quite as fast as Traore,” Willems said in the Northern Echo.

“He is unbelievable, definitely a beast. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well.

“He’s known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true. I like to think I am quite fast too – at least I did before playing against him! That was something else.

“I have played against Ronaldo, who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace.”