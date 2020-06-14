Actress Rachel The Piper Foundation Donates Food Items To Media Houses In FCT

Rachel the PIPER FOUNDATION Reaches out with palliatives to Media houses in the FCT:

Rachel the PIPER Foundation is a non profit Organization that has existed for up to 2 years aimed at human capital development.The aims of this organisation are as follows:

1.1.To organise women initiative group action programmes in agriculture for food security, health, family planning, income generating, education, community work, maintaining a good family and protect them from social vices.

1.2. To improve knowledge of the beneficiaries in practical skills and education that can make them entrepreneurs as well as empowering women and youths who had little or no chance of formal education with basic technical/vocational skills.

1.3.To develop and implement a community based, lowcost comprehensive health care programme for mothers.

1.4.To promote general awareness among all categories of people on health and nutrition with specific attention to children.

1.5.To promote and collaboration with other organizations, bodies or individuals whether national or international having advocacy strategies for peace building, cultural exhibition and other similar cause as laid herein

1.6.To assist and support the emancipation and development of the less privilege people in the society.

1.7.To promote community services through maintenance of safe, proper water and sanitation systems with various other programmes.

1.8.To utilize the talents of the media men in the service of the society.

1.9.To bring about literacy and spread mass education through various forms of mass media.

1.10.To promote anti-drug movements, create awareness about AIDS and other deadly diseases.

1.11.To do all such other lawful things as may be considered to be incidental or conducive to the attainment of the above objects or any of them.

Rachel the PIPER FOUNDATION is renowned for reaching out with acts of kindness before and during the covid-19 pandemic and have carried out outreaches for IDP Camps and some communities in Kaduna State. They have given out face masks, food items, hand sanitizers and mosquito nets numerously so far. On the 13th of June 2020, Rachel the PIPER FOUNDATION in collaboration with Mr Ekene Ezepue CEO FCT Alert News Magazine and her partners reached out to some media houses in the FCT amongst which were NTA Network, NTA Sports, NAN and leadership newspaper giving out food and face masks

The next outreach will be in Ungwan Gwari— Kawo Kaduna.

Rachel the PIPER FOUNDATION will like to use this opportunity to appreciate her existing partners. They are as follows:

*Mr Alex Nwankwo CEO AMITY GLOBAL NETWORK is supporting with massive PR and media.

*Comrade (Chief) Isaac Balami President Nigeria Rebirth Foundation and 7 Star Global Hangar supported with almost 300 personalised designer face masks and cash.

*Mrs Diana Patrick President Gadnite and child aged Foundation supported with cash.

*Mr E. R Offor supporting with cash.

*Mr Fineboy Mark

A criminologist with the US Embassy Nigeria supporting with cash

*Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya. Politician supporting with cash

*Mr Nuhu Ezekiel CEO Wescriptmedia supporting with media

*Mr Uwakolam Godwin Chukwudi Founder Global Life-Towers Builders Foundation and his team who have provided the fabrics for the face masks, photography and volunteers

*Queen Zion Torkwase Kilgore CEO Zionshine Heavenly Creations who is supporting with beautiful and exotic face masks

May God replenish their purses.

