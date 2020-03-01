Actress And Producer, Madam Titi, Surrenders To Jesus, Testifies In Lords Chosen

When we thought that we have seen it all in the Lords Chosen considering all the astounding testimonies. God struck with another testimony that is beyond our imagination and that made us open our mouth without closing it.

Maddam TiTi as she is fondly called, the former Nollywood movie producer and also actress; it happened at imgbidi on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of January, 2020. During the testimony time, the sister in question came up to narrate her encounter with Jesus christ in the dream.

The sister had earlier entered into a covenant with the devil that she would never sing in the church, go to church or have anything to do with Jesus. Just because she was desperate for wealth and fame. But when the angel appeared to her and commanded that She has been chosen to serve christ before she was even born, that she must quickly go to the Lords Chosen and serve him there or she He would kill her.

Please guys this is not even a joke or some kind of testimony arrangement. No member of the Lords preached to her visited her or have anything to do with her, but God by His spirit arrested her.

She was also kidnapped by her occult group having broken the covenant with them and wanting to kill her in the Bush, the angel of the Lord appeared. The rest and what happen was history today.

Watch it here below and listen directly from her.

Her story was just too much to put down here. It would be better for all to listen and watch her table it down for you all to understand better