Acetune – “After The Lockdown” (Remix) ft. Basseline

Acetune and Basseline teamed up for “After The Lockdown” (Remix).

The winner of Airtel One Mic competition of 2014, Acetune has decided to bless us with a tune that greatly describes what most of us can relate to. He is joined by our very own versatile veteran UK based Nigerian rapper BASSELINE who took the song to an even greater height that shouldn’t even be possible. The new tune is titled “After The Lockdown (Remix)“… Enjoy!!!

