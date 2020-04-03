Abule-Ado explosion: More worries over rehabilitation

The pipeline explosion that rocked Abule-Ado area of Lagos State penultimate Sunday has been described as astounding. The community and some of the victims have played host to several sympathisers, including the Igbo community that has called for the rehabilitation of those affected, writes AMBROSE NNAJI

It was a gory sight to behold undeniably. The presence of armed soldiers, the police, the Red Cross, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and many others at the entrance gate leading to the scene of the penultimate Sunday pipeline explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos State suggests that it was the scene of war.

The debris of the Roman Catholic Church and Maria Goretti Secondary School block were a little visible on the left side through the only entrance to the community.

After the explosion of March 15, several worshippers, school children, including their principal lost their lives and property worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

A resident in the community who identified himself as Chigozie would have been among the dead but for God’s grace. Narrating his experience that Sunday, Chigozie said: “That morning around 8:30, we first saw a little smoke which increased by the second. We had to raise the alarm that something was happening. “That morning, I picked my car key so that I could move but could not because the explosion that followed wounded me.

“I lost my former boss Davies who owns Lin Dave’s School and Obitraco Company, his wife and one of his children. His first child is lying critically in the hospital now.”

Chigozie insisted that “I don’t think this is a pipeline explosion, it’s a bomb blast.”

On whether there was any strange movement prior to the incident, Chigozie said “the only vehicle suspected was a lorry truck that packed around the scene of the blast. What it came there to do we didn’t know. The smoke emanated from a culvert around there. We suspected it was from the truck that it picked up the flame. We learnt the truck arrived there around 4:00 a.m. and never left until the incident. But we did not know whether the driver was there or not, we couldn’t just tell,” he further narrated.

Mrs. Princess Emeregbam could not hold back her emotions when she said: “We have been having Sundays but that Sunday, March 15 was a sad one to us all- mothers and mothers to be felt so badly. It’s a pity that we lost many of our children, mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, including the Principal of the school. So, nobody is happy about what happened.

Emeregbam is the Deputy Woman Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amuwo Odophin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Igbo community led by Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State and Chairman of Council of Ndieze, Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu had visited the Abule-Ado community to commiserate with the people living in the area.

The Igbo community in the area comprised about 98 per cent of the population in the area and about 92 to 95 per cent of loss both human and material were borne by the Igbo living in the area.

“What I saw was terrible. It’s more than what you can think of. They are saying that’s pipeline explosion but what we saw was more than a pipeline explosion. It’s terribly bad. Many people lost their lives, hundreds of buildings collapsed.

“From what I saw, we have not less than 200 collapsed buildings with over 300 shops destroyed by the explosion. So, we are not happy. Mothers are not happy, fathers, brothers and sisters are not happy. It was a sad Sunday, you cannot quantify the human and material losses, Emeregbam said amid tears.

She, however, urged the federal, state and local governments to help in rehabilitating those who lost their properties in the incident. We don’t know where to go with all these things but government should compensate all those who lost their lives and the buildings that were destroyed.

The woman leader said though the Lagos State government had announced rehabilitation fund of N2 billion for those who were affected with a start-up fund of N250 million, she expressed the hope that those affected would access the fund. “So, let the money get to the people for who it was meant. One thing is providing the money and how the money is dispensed is another,” she said.

Eze Nwachukwu described the blast as a serious problem and a disaster that was never expected.

What we have seen is more terrible. Other explosions I had witnessed so far were never of this magnitude. That’s why we are appealing to the state government to carry out thorough investigation over this matter.

“We urge the government and the committee he has inaugurated to investigate this matter deeply so that we can get to the root cause of this problem. Those who lost their loved ones we ask God to give them the heart to bear the loss.

“Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had visited here and raised much hope and showed much love for the Abule-Ado community. That notwithstanding, he had also introduced a trust fund for those that were affected in this problem and we as a community urge the governor to investigate this matter thoroughly,” he said.

“On its own part, Nwachukwu said the Igbo community would discuss possible ways of assisting those who were affected by the explosion.

“We have come to show our sympathy to all the Abule-Ado community and to inform all of them that they are not alone. We use this occasion to show our deepest sympathy for those who lost their loved ones. We are here to console you and ask you not to lose faith,” he stated.

President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Col. Reuben Igwebuike Nwako (rtd) said the incident could possibly be either bomb blast in a vehicle or pipeline explosion. “If you look at how the whole thing happened, it’s in a circle. So, it’s possible it was done by a terrorist.

“If you look at the scene of explosion one side of the building facing the same direction, one side was affected for each building; the ones that were nearer to the point of the explosion were flat. So, it’s possible it’s something that has to do with terrorism. I’m not too sure of the cause of the incident, but whatever it is, we pray such will never happen again,” he said.

He, however, advised those who live in the community to beef up their own security, adding that every vehicle that comes in there must be searched.

“It’s very unfortunate that this incident happened, a lot of human lives were lost, property lost. But I urge the people to take heart. Those that were injured we pray that God will facilitate their healing, those who lost their lives may their souls rest in peace,” he said.

Nwako urged the Federal Government to double its efforts in rehabilitating the victims. “The Federal Government should do more than what the Lagos State government has done,” he added.

Chief Augustine Ezeojukwu, Ezeudo 11 of Amuwo-Odofin said: “The incident on that Sunday was terrible. It was very shocking and devastating. We lost many of our people and property worth millions of naira were destroyed, including buildings. As of now, we are still compiling the list of casualties. Many people were trapped.”

He, therefore, implored the Lagos State and Federal Government to assist the people living in the area in creating more roads so that they could have other ways of moving in and out.

Prince Adekunle Ado, the Prince of Ado land also described the catastrophe as beyond mere pipeline explosion.

“I’m not an expert in that aspect but like everybody will say this is beyond pipeline explosion. However, that’s left to the government to investigate the cause of the explosion properly and let everybody know what really happened for the record,” he stated.

On access roads, Ado recalled that His Royal Majesty, Lateef Olayinka Ado Fabuwa 1, the Alado of Ado land had advised the government to complete and open the link roads that would complement the only existing one, adding that it’s too small for such a large community.

According to Ado, the Alado had advised that the 7th Avenue Road should be opened. This, he said, would give access to many people to be able to move in and out should there be any case of emergency in the area, adding that the advice fell on deaf ears.

President-General Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos State Chief Cyril Sunday Eze said the Igbo community gathered to assess the level of destruction by the explosion but what we saw was devastating. We least expected the level of loss of lives and properties.

“We have come to sympathise with our people and other residents of the area. It’s our duty to sympathise with them and we pray that God will accept the souls of the faithful departed in His Kingdom.

“When we get back, the Igbo Speaking community will discuss how to be of help to our brothers and sisters here who were most affected.

“It was the duty of both the state and Federal Governments to institute an investigative committee to know exactly what happened and we would be very happy to receive the report of this incident in no distant time; what transpired that caused the human and material damage in this area.

“If there were access roads, the casualty level would not be as high as it is. It’s only one road that they have here, if they had had other link roads, the casualty level would have been less.

“I urge the state, federal and even the local governments to come to the aid of the people most of whom are businessmen, some are civil servants who have lost their lives, houses and means of livelihood, parents of the school children that died need to be compensated,” he said.

He appealed that the trust fund instituted by the Lagos State government be utilised judiciously so that it would impact meaningfully on those it was meant for.

Meanwhile, he assured that he Igbo Speaking Community would institute a committee that would monitor the process of disbursements of the fund so as to ensure that the affected people benefited from it.

While appealing for calm, the Traditional Prime Minister Ezeudo Ndigbo of Amuwo-Odofin Council of Chiefs Godwin Dike, advised the people to wait for the report of the investigative committee constituted by the Lagos State government, saying that he believed that the committee would do a thorough job devoid of bias.

According to him, there are competent people who could dig deep to unravel the root cause of the disaster.

He thanked the Lagos State government for its prompt intervention. He also commended the Chairman of the local government area, Val Ibraimo for his effort in identifying with the victims.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Police, the Army and NEMA, the Red Cross, the Civil Defense Corps and other security agencies who he said came to the rescue of the victims who were trapped in the rubbles of collapsed buildings.

“With the help of all the authorities, starting with His Royal Majesty, local government chairman, the Lagos State government and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the victims should not just hear about monies earmarked for compensation. But practical action should be taken to ensure that most of them who are homeless now feel it,” Dike said.