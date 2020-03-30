Abuja pastor arrested for violating ban on worship places

From Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Team on Covid-19 restriction enforcement on Sunday halted the Sunday service of Jesus Reign Family church, Apo Abuja, and also shut the church down.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor U Uden was immediately arrested by the security operatives.

The chairman, FCT traffic management task team, Ikharo Attah, who led the team, told The Nation that despite the presence of the team, the pastor continued the service to the end while the team waited to avoid confrontation.

He said, “FCTA Enforcement team arrests self-styled General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family church located at Apo, Pastor U U Uden for violating ban on places of worship.

“Despite the presence of the team he continued the service to the end while the team waited to avoid confrontation. He was thereafter arrested and taken to the FCT police command headquarters at Garki”.

The team also shut down the popular H-Medix Pharmacy located close to the popular Amingo Supermarket at Wuse 2 district of the FCT.

The closure was due to complaints received at the FCT Covid-19 situation room that the pharmacy does not have short-gun thermometer and required items to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Fourteen erring churches were also closed down.