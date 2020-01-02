The students and management of the Nigerian Law school, Abuja, were yesterday thrown into mourning, following the death of one of the students.

It was gathered that Alex, a Kogi State University graduate, died after he suddenly slumped. .

He was said to be preparing for their exams starting in few days and showed no sign of ill health before the incident occurred.

The post Abuja Law School Student Slumps And Dies On New Year’s Day (Photos) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

