Abiodun’s Insurance package to boost health workers

By Tunde Otegbeye

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has left no one in doubt of the commitment of his administration to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic head-long since Nigeria recorded the first case, interestingly in Ewekoro, Ogun State, on February 27 this year.

In his first official update on the pandemic in an address to the people of Ogun State on March 20, Abiodun spoke extensively on the state’s Preventive, Containment and Treatment Strategies (PCTS) which he said helped the state to get the index case, a 44-year-old Italian national, promptly identified, isolated and tested before being transferred to Lagos for treatment, even as all the 40 contacts of the Italian were traced, identified, located, listed and quarantined.

It is pertinent to say that the vigilance of Ogun State has since ensured that it has low level of cases, despite its proximity to Lagos State which now has the second highest in the country after Kano State.

The state government demonstrated that it remained on top of the situation by deploying all the sectors across the state effectively.

It also has cushioned the effects of the lockdown on the indigenes and residents, with the provision of food items and several other palliatives, especially for beneficiaries at the grassroot across the 20 local government areas, most of who belong to the vulnerable groups.

Also, he announced other interventions on March 29. They include closure of borders between Ogun and other south west states except Ekiti, as well as Republic of Benin. This helped greatly in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but also the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus.

Lessons from other countries strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potentials to drastically flatten the curve of spread while unrestricted movement portends grave dangers,” the Governor said.

It should be noted at this juncture that at every point, the Governor always succeeded in rallying the people behind him. Without doubt, this is the hallmark of the leadership that he represents.

As usual, on April 17, the governor disclosed further that the state had identified 210 persons who had contacts with the positive cases, out of which 110 underwent the required 14 days quarantine period, with only two of this number testing positive while the remaining 108 tested negative on completion of the quarantine period, as 100 others were still observing the quarantine period under the supervision of specialist doctors and other healthcare workers.

He described the situation in the state as that of “1 positive case to 1 new infection”, although he also said the state was determined to prevent further infection, spread and death from the virus.

Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Monday last week, he, however, called on the people of the State to make more sacrifice in the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“We must deny the virus the vital supply chain required to decimate humanity by complying with all the social distancing measures and maintaining personal hygiene,” he said, while also calling on the people to accept the situation as a challenge to all.

Similarly, on Friday May 1, 2020, he disclosed that there were 56 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ogun State as against 35 confirmed cases a week before.

Out of the cases, eight were discharged while 47 active cases were still receiving efficient treatment from the medical center.

But in view of the hazard continuously encountered by health workers across the country in the battle against the virus, especially with reports last week that infected health workers had increased from 40 to 113 in seven days, Abiodun has unveiled a comprehensive welfare package that would boost the morale of the health workers as they put their lives at risk.

“Our administration has consistently ensured the prompt payment of their hazard allowances and recently reviewed these allowances upwards. This is in addition to providing life insurance for each of our health workers,” he said.

In furtherance of the above, the Ogun State Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Amope Chokor, issued a directive in a letter dated April 30, 2020 for the upgrading of allowances for the health workers. The letter highlighted upgrading of the health workers’ allowance as follow:

(a) Payment of N15,000 (representing 200% increase of the current hazard allowance) to be given as Special Covid-19 Hazard Allowance to all health workers in the state and local government service for the month of April 2020.

(b) Payment of Special Risk Allowance to be given to all health workers directly managing Covid-19 patients at the isolation centers in the state per month until cessation of operations on Covid-19.

With the foregoing, the Governor has set a standard for other states in the management of health workers involved in the battle against Covid-19 to emulate.

Furthermore, Ogun State already has a Group Insurance for the frontline health workers directly involved in the care of Covid-19 patients and the beneficiaries have been issued their electronic certificates.

In addition to focusing on ensuring transparent communication with the public in running campaigns on print and social media with a view to promoting the prevention and early detection of COVID-19 infection, thus, the administration has proved to be exemplary in these trying times in the country.

The administration has also installed facilities that would not only cope with any surge in Covid-19 cases, but would also accommodate a likely overflow from neighbouring states.

While the state has procured additional vehicles for intensified Covid-19 surveillance, it has also established its own biomedical laboratory to test suspected cases without going to Lagos or Abuja, effectively cancelling out apprehension and anxiety for those suspected of infection and their relations.

Specific private hospitals in the state have also been identified as incident centres in the management of the pandemic, with their staff already trained in Coronavirus case management and provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items.

It is expected that the private hospitals would complement the efforts of over 500 government health facilities which include primary healthcare centres across the 20 local government areas of the state.

It is worthy of note, however, that the persistent focus on Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped the state government from prioritising capital spending on critical sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and other projects that will enhance the living standards of the people.

Considering the near-paralysis of activities in other states, due to heavy spending on Covid-19 fight, this is a commendable feat on the Dapo Abiodun administration.

