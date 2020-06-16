Abike Dabiri Call On US Govt To Ensure Thorough Investigation Into Killing Of Nigerian-American, Toyin Salau

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called on the government of the United States to ensure a thorough investigation in the alleged killing of a 19- year-old Nigerian woman, Toyin Salau, in Florida.

Oluwatoyin Salau, an activist, went missing on June 6 after tweeting that a man assaulted her.

She had taken part in a Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the day and a man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions”.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Salau who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen on June 6, near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

Unfortunately, she was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States.

Reacting to her death, NiDCOM chief, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the alleged murder of Salau in the U.S is highly depressing and cruel.

She made this known in a statement signed by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NiDCOM.

Dabiri-Erewa condoled with the immediate family of Salau who died while advocating against oppression and injustice. She added that the US Government must conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Salau’s death.

