Abia Native Doctor Commits Suicide By Hanging

Abia State Police Commissioner, CP Ene Okon has confirmed the death of a native doctor who reportedly committed suicide near his shrine located at the back of his house.

Okon in a telephone interview said that the deceased identified as Onyeonoziri Friday was said to have committed suicide in front of “his juju shrine”.

It was learnt that the incident took members of his family by surprise as they never anticipated such and the deceased didn’t leave behind any message stating why he decided to his life.

The native doctor, according to findings, resides at Ukpakiri village in Amaise autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The deceased, in his late thirties, was said to have hanged himself while his pregnant wife and son were sleeping inside their house.

While the reason for his action was attributed to his persistent sickness, others linked it to frustration.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the deceased has been acting strangely in the past two weeks, which they suspected could be caused by depression but has been under the watch of members of the family.

Source:- Thenationonline