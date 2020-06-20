Abia Elder Statesman Chief KK Owen Is Dead

An Abia state Elder Statesman, Chief K. K. Owen has been confirmed dead.

He hails from Elu Ohafia in Ohafia Local government Area.

ABN TV gathered that he died in the early hours of Saturday.

The cause of his death could not be confirmed at the moment of filing this report.

The member representing Ohafia South Constituency of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu while confirming the development to ABN TV expressed sadness over Chief Owen’s death, saying he would be greatly missed.

