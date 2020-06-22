Abia Discharges 93 COVID-19 Patients

Ninety-three persons from Abia State were on Monday morning discharged from the state isolation centre in Amachara Specialist, Umuahia after they were treated and confirmed COVID-19 free.

The result of their sample sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory at Abakiliki, Ebonyi State returned negative as at the weekend, prompting the Task Force on COVID-19 in Abia State to release them.

The State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu who dropped this hint in a chat with the Daily Independent in Umuahia explained that more patients of COVID-19 who have been successfully treated of the virus, would be discharged this week if their expected negative results from the NCDC laboratory are out.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

On the latest report of the death of three COVID-19 patients in Abia State as published by NCDC on Sunday, Okiyi Kalu said that they died because their cases were bad before their arrival to the isolation centres, even as he used the forum to advise persons who may be having symptoms of the virus to submit themselves immediately for test.

“If the number one citizen of the state can come out publicly to announce his status that he’s COVID-19 positive, I don’t see why any person can continue to hide his or her status, thereby infecting others”, he contended.

The Abia Information Commissioner announced that the state centres being established by the state government in Umuahia and Aba would soon take off, saying that officials of NCDC came to the state on Sunday to inspect the two different facilities at the Amachara and Abia State Teaching Hospital, Aba and thereafter gave the places a clean bill of health.

Source:- Independent ng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

