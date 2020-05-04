Abia community receives food stuff, masks, others

By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

A community in Abia State, Amaba in Isuikwuato, has taken delivery of large number of bags of rice for indigenes to cushion effects of COVID-19.

The 25 bags of rice, 1,000 nose masks and cash were donated by daughters of the community at home and Diaspora under the aegis of ‘Amaba Daughters Forum’.

Presenting the items to President General of the Community, Dr. Nonyerem Uwadinjo and the Palace Secretary, Chief Obiora Ogonsiegbe, president of the association, Mrs. Obiageri Ikpechukwu-Onu, said it was a gesture for the community that nurtured them from the cradle.

She said: “The government alone cannot provide the needs of every citizen more so with this pandemic that is ravaging lives and wreaking havoc on economies of nations globally.

“We see our intervention as a call to duty to minimise the impact of the pandemic,” Mrs. Ikpechukwu-Onu, who was represented by Ndubuisi Chukwueke, said

She pledged the association’s readiness to continuously lookout for the community by stepping in to help in any means at any given time.

Speaking on their yearly empowerment programme, she said it had come to stay and promised that the association will double beneficiaries from 10 last year to 20.

Ikpechukwu-Onu revealed the association was also intervening in the educational sector by providing sports uniform for primary school pupils in the community to have a balanced upbringing.

