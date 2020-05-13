AbdulRazaq congratulates Gambari on appointment as Chief of Staff

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Wednesday, described the appointment as a befitting development rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

“The appointment is clearly for a purpose and is deserving for our own Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara, I congratulate the Wambai Ilorin for this historic appointment.

“Professor Gambari has always been one of the ‘President’s men’ for decades and it is not surprising that he has been appointed at this crucial moment to serve as his Chief of Staff.

“We commend Mr President for yet again honour, not just one of his renowned loyalists of all time, but also the people of Kwara.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to guide and protect Professor Gambari on this delicate national assignment,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah would not stop His blessings and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration, he added has continued to impact positively in the lives of the masses.

(NAN)

