Abdulmumin trudges on

HON. Abdulmumin Jibrin is one lawmaker steadfast in the business of law making. The Kano State born business cum politician, was once a voice to be reckoned with at the green chambers. With his wealth of influence and affluence, He was appointed as Femi Gbajabiamila Speakership campaign Director General. He played a pivotal role in the emergence of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker of the house.

At the 8th House of Assembly, when Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara was speaker of the house, Jibrin as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriationas was suspended for a legislative year for gross misconduct, alleging the leadership of the house of budget padding.

As if that was not enough, at the just concluded general elections in 2019, the lawmaker was accused of anti-party activity. This time, he was alleged to have worked for his former party; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Kano state against the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Governor Umar Ganduje.

To worsen his travails, after he won his election to return to the green chambers in 2019, a Court of Appeal Division sitting in Kaduna state annulled his election and ordered for fresh election in his Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency. The bye-election that took place on Saturday 25th of January, favoured his closest rival from the PDP Aliyu Yako, who was declared winner of the election by Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). The co-founder Lailife Foundation, via his social media handle, openly disclosed that he has moved on and would not seek redress in court over his loss at the just concluded pools. He said; “I have congratulated my opponent and will not file petition in court I will make no further comment on this matter”.

Having accepted defeat and move on with life, Jibrin will have the time to focus on his Green Forest business and also move to obtain a degree in the legal profession as a Lawyer. A close source disclosed that; “Jibrin has always showed his passion for the legal profession. His loss will make out time for him to go back to school and obtain the law degree. He used to be a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University before joining active politics, he also has a PhD in international relations. He might as well resume to the class to teach courses in Political Science or International relations”.

