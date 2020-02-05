Abducted Unizik official found dead three months after

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Abducted official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Emeka Chiaghana has been found dead, it was gathered.

Chiaghana was kidnapped in his house in Nibo, Awka South council of the state on October 25, 2019 and had not been seen since then.

His remains were reportedly found in a shallow grave in Mbaukwu, Awka North council.

The Nation gathered from a source that one of the suspects arrested last December in connection with the kidnap led the police to the location.

“The boy confessed immediately he was shot in the leg. He later took the police to the location where they buried the man,” the source said.

The police arrested three persons over the abduction in Agulu, Aniocha local government area of the state.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said two suspects who evaded arrest have been declared wanted by the police.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include one AK 47 rifle, two locally-made pistols, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, eight live cartridges, two expended life cartridges, seven assorted phones, one Toyota Camry car used in committing the crime and a laptop belonging to the victim.

Members of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Nnamdi Azikiwe University, two weeks ago, staged a protest to the state government house, over the whereabouts of their colleague.

Chairperson of the association, Comrade Njideka Nwangwu urged the authorities to expedite action for him to regain his freedom and reunite with his family.

The university community was thrown into mourning on Tuesday when the news filtered into the institution.

Police spokesman said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

