ABCON’s relief materials for 2000 families

Our Reporter

Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has donated essential food items to 2000 families across the six geopolitical zones as its contribution to mitigate the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic on homes.

Also, the Association has donated N10 million to the private sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund, being coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe, who made known while speaking at the donation of essential food items to the Destitute Home in Yaba, Lagos State, said while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted severely on the economy and the livelihood of millions of people across the world, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate love and support to the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

He said ABCON, as a socially responsible organisation, decided to focus its support on the poorest of the poor in the society, saying this prompted the donation of essential food items to over 2000 families representing the poorest of the poor in the country.

He said: “We are donating food items to over 2000 families through the Destitute Home, Yaba, and Lagos. The items include bags of rice, cartons of noodles and macaroni.

Similar donations were made by the ABCON zonal executives in Abuja, Kano, Kano State, Awka in Anambra State, Benin, Edo State, and Maduguri in Borno State.”

In addition to the support to these families, Gwadabe disclosed that ABCON has joined other private sector organisations to support the going efforts of the federal government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said: “In this the Association has donated N10 million to the CBN inspired CACOVID Relief Fund.

“We have also taken measures to protect BDC operators and their customers from the coronavirus. For this purpose ABCON has distributed over 20,000 face masks, hand sanitizers and infra red thermometers to over 5,000 BDC members in all our cash disbursement centers across the country.”

“Also in compliance with the social distancing guidelines, we have implemented automation of our queuing/crowd management system in all disbursements centres across the country to ensure minimum crowd gathering”.

While commending the federal and state governments for the decisive steps taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impact on the

