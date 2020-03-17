Abbo Elisha Is Worthy And Deserved To Be A Patron Of The Actors Guild Of Nigeria — Dr. Amina Yahaya

Veteran Abuja based journalist Dr. Amina Yahaya has reacted to the comment made by Hilda Dokubo and her colleague Kate Henshaw both Vetran Nollywood actress.

Defending the Adamawa lawmaker Dr. Amina on her Twitter page said Senator Elisha Abbo is worthy to be a Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN

“See as if you did not see. Hear as if you did not hear. Not everything should have your attention. Be BLIND to Distraction. To succeed, know what to ignore.”

She stated that Senator Elisha Abba has longed made peace with all parties involved on the viral video on Instagram of his misunderstanding with a young lady at the mall in Abuja.

Why on earth will Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw not allow the settled past be and face their individual family challenges or is she still bitter and depressed with her past divorce issue; than to start ranting on the conferment of distinguish Senator Elisha Abbo who has long joyfully moved on with his life and the good people of Adamawa state are pleased and happy with him.

Distinguish Senator Elisha Abbo is focused on delivering land stride developmental projects to his constituents and will not give attention to any form of distractions or public notice seekers.

There is no reward or award for condemnation, lets learn to see and bring out the best in person than being judgmental as if they are saints.