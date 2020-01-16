A seer’s act

By Lawal Ogienagbon

FOR many pastors, prophesying is the main thing. They thrive on predictions and do not bother whether what they claimed to have heard actually came from God or not. As long as their predictions put food on the table, it is okay by them.

Indeed, they engage in prophesying because of filthy lucre; they spew out what they claim to be from God in order to milk their hapless flock. They see prophesying as business and they do everything to make the most out of it.

These so-called prophets can do anything for money. They shun the Lord’s warning not to use His name in vain. But they call on the Lord’s name because it profits them. Many believers are easily deceived because of their gullibility. This makes them to fall easy prey of these false prophets, who at a glance, know what they want: a miracle.

Miracles do happen, I agree, but not at the rate some pastors dish them out. In a 30-minute ministration, a hungry pastor can come out with tons of predictions on all aspects of life, which he knows will certainly relate to the challenges facing his sheep.

By so doing, he is preparing the ground for them to see him after service so that he can extort money from them. There are genuine pastors alright, but the workers of iniquity among them have given the whole bunch a bad name. Their punishment, says the Lord, is waiting for them.

Hear Him: ‘’many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? And in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name have done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity’’.

Despite God’s admonition, the tribe of these evil pastors keeps growing. It is, however, refreshing when you see those among them really doing Kingdom work. They speak when they hear from God and make it known without embellishment.

Although, it is human nature for people, including some highly revered ministers, to show off, when that happens, you can still see the Spirit of God in them. Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, is a minister who courts controversy like no other man of God.

Mbaka speaks as the Spirit leads him and he is never afraid to come out with what he hears from God. One forum which has served this purpose is the yearly watch night service which holds at the Adoration Ground in Enugu every December 31.

Mbaka’s calling seems to be political in nature because his predictions which have put him in trouble with highly placed people in the past are mostly political. He can also easily take offence if political leaders do not contribute to his cause of improving the lot of the poor.

He has clashed with former Governors Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu) and Peter Obi (Anambra) for not being on the same page with him on certain matters. Some of his predictions are usually controversial.

Check: his prediction that President Muhammadu Buhari will beat former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election. Check: his prediction that Senator Hope Uzodinma will become Imo State governor.

His prediction about Uzodinma came last December 31 and since then, he has been the butt of criticisms by some politicians and some of his colleagues, who felt that he was dabbling in political matters.

Mbaka did not start doing that today and he is not going to stop now, no matter how much other ministers criticise him. You may not like Mbaka, but you cannot ignore him, especially when he reels out his political predictions. It took 14 days for his prediction on Uzodinma to come to pass.

‘’No prophesy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass…in spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope…hope in Imo State! Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

He is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land…lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, take over…’’ Mbaka said he did not know how this was going to happen, warning those that would be offended by his prediction not to come after him since he was only conveying the message of the Holy Spirit.

Truly, as he said, the prediction came to pass on Tuesday, as the Supreme Court catapulted Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from a loser in the March 9, 2019 Imo State governorship election to the winner.

The verdict automatically removed Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office. According to Mbaka’s prediction, ‘’he (Uzodinma) is coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo’’.

For Uzodinma, there cannot be a better gift to mark the new year. His own gift to the people will be to fulfil the promise of his coming as contained in Mbaka’s prediction. As his name, Uzodinma implies, may the road be good as he embarks on this journey.

