A Nigerian Senator Transformed The Look Of A Church In Cameroon

GRATITUDE IS THE MEMORY OF THE HEART

It all started last two years when a Nigerian priest met Senator Victor Umeh to sponsor his pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Seeing the pictures of where he is working as a missionary, he promised to build church house for them.

The priest said with profound joy and alacrity, the entire Christian community of his parish heartily thank him and his family for the construction of a befitting Church House, an imposing colossus St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Nkimichi, Mamfe diocese, South West Region of Cameroon.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

