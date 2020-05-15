9th Quan is one of the most promising acts coming out of university of Ibadan and he begins his rise to the top with his debut E.P titled ‘Quantum Grove’ .

Already well known for his calming vocals and song writing skills within the city of Ibadan, this E.P is certain to introduce him to new crowds. Quantum groove is a well put together project Produced by Dedo from top to bottom, mixture of vibes that have yet been felt or seen.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

9th Quan welcomes you to the Quantum groove party with his 4 track debut EP featuring amazing talents like Dammola, WES and Dunmade. A project like this makes you eager for 9th Quan next move !

Fanlink

https://fanlink.to/quantumgroove

The post 9th Quan – “Quantum Groove” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

