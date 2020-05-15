9th Quan – “Quantum Groove”

9th Quan is one of the most promising acts coming out of university of Ibadan and he begins his rise to the top with his debut E.P titled ‘Quantum Grove’ .
Already well known for his calming vocals and song writing skills within the city of Ibadan, this E.P is certain to introduce him to new crowds. Quantum groove is a well put together project Produced by Dedo from top to bottom, mixture of vibes that have yet been felt or seen.
9th Quan welcomes you to the Quantum groove party with his 4 track debut EP featuring amazing talents like Dammola, WES and Dunmade. A project like this makes you eager for 9th Quan next move !
Fanlink
https://fanlink.to/quantumgroove
