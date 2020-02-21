9mobile extends 4G services to 16 cities

By Lucas Ajanaku

Nigeria’s leading innovative telecommunication company, 9mobile, on Thursday said it is expanding its 4G LTE deployment to more cities as part of efforts to continue offering superior quality services to its customers.

Its Acting Managing Director, Stephane Beuvelet, who spoke with reporters in Lagos, said the 4G LTE expansion drive will be implemented in Aba, Abuja, Nasarawa, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Uyo, Aba and Ogun.

He identified the unique benefits of 4G LTE to include low latency rate for high-speed connectivity and planned redundancy to minimise downtime impact. Ten new cities and towns across the country were added to the 4G network and upgraded LTE services in existing six cities, increasing the number of cities and towns that now enjoy superior quality service with the mass deployment of 4G technology to 16.

He said: “Apart from bringing 4G to these new cities, our 4G internet comes with the lowest latency rate in the market that guarantees the best speed results. The 9mobile network is purposely set up with adequate redundancies to neutralise the impact of shocks during downtime situations like the recent West-Africa fiber cuts experienced across the industry.”

He promised to sustain investments into the network’s infrastructure to guarantee best-in-class experience for its customers.

Its Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan, said the implementation of 4G in additional locations would ensure customers enjoy high-quality services. He said this was possible because 9mobile had earlier enhanced its RAN technologies to address network congestions and improve user experience across the country.

“Access to 4G LTE will further enable millions of our customers to make clear and crisp calls as well as have access to faster Internet for browsing and online experience at all times,” he said.

Onafowokan added that as an innovative and customer-friendly telco, 9mobile would continue to deepen 4G penetration across the country as well as empower its customers to be able to do more. To this end, he stated that over the next three months, 9mobile customers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes including sewing machines, power generating sets, grinding machines, refrigerators, pressing irons and free airtime among other freebies in the raffle draws that will be held as part of activities to create awareness of the 4G LTE deployment.

9mobile is the only Nigerian network that provides its customers with 4G-enabled SIM cards right from the point of purchase; therefore, customers do not need to request a SIM swap or upgrade to enjoy 4G LTE services.

The company recently increased investment in the deployment of cutting-edge technology across its value chain to deliver improved quality of service. The availability of a 4G network in these communities will open a whole new world of experience and possibilities for new and existing 9mobile subscribers.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

