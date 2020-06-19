98 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

Ninety-eight more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in Lagos State.
This was disclosed by the State Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the governor, the discharged patients consist of 71 males and 27 females.
Giving a breakdown of the figures, Sanwo-Olu said 23 were from Onikan, 22 from LUTH, 17 from Gbagada, and another 17 from Eti-Osa areas of the state.
While 14 patients came from Agidingbi, 4 were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, and 1 from Paelon Centre, an accredited private facility respectively.
This brings to 1283 the total number of discharged patients in the state.