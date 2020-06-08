9 Nigerian Songs You Should Listen To This Week

With so much drama going on all over the world, music has been continued to be some sort of escape from reality for fans. From uptempo romance to feel-good ,dance, spicy rap, love ballads, and crowd-pleasing pop, Nigerian music stars are sure working hard to keep us entertained throughout the year despite the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to get on the positive train, then scroll through and indulge in some of the hottest songs of the year.

Blaqbonez – “Haba”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Also known as the “Best Rapper In Africa” and one of the most entertaining and compelling acts in the Nigerian music scene, “Haba” sees the rapper deliver a new potential club smash, as well as a provocative and cheeky video directed by TG Omori.

CKay – “Love Nwantiti (Remix)” ft. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene

Ckay connected with the highly-sensational Joeboy and Ghana’s Kuami Eugene for an addictive remix which is one of the standouts from his sophomore EP, Ckay the First. The new remix comes accompanied by a music video directed by Naya Visuals and it has been in the heart of many. It’s currently enjoying Airplay on Radio and TV and we have decided to share this masterpiece with Y’all.

Tekno – “Kata”

The award-winning artiste and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. This record is banging jam to start the week on a high note, it could take stress away from your system and bring life in.

T-Classic – “Where You Dey”

T Classic (Classical Boy) teamed up with the DMW vibe guys, Peruzzi and Mayorkun to deliver this addictive tune which was produced by IamBeatz (Wicked!). This track that comes with good melody, beat and vibe will make-up your week.

WurlD – “Ghost Town”

WurlD delivers effortlessly on this exciting AfroSoul single which was produced by Spax. WurlD’s astounding pen game is exhibited once again as its lyrics focus on what we go through as human beings, the struggle to make it in this harsh world, where the sinners and winners, winners and there’s only once chance. Enjoy!

L.A.X – “Gobe (Remix)” ft. Simi & Tiwa Savage

In March this year, the Afrobeat sensation released the hit single which features legendary singer, 2Baba. Wanting the track to have a feminine touch, he released a remix of the same song and featured two Nigerian divas feature prominently – Tiwa Savage and Simi!. It’s a must listen!

Bella Shumurda – “Omnipotent”

“Omnipotent” is a track off Bella Shmurda‘s 2020 debut project, “High Tension” the EP. The record talks about the Almighty (God). Bella the Ghetto Boy called on God (his protector) to shine his light on him and bless him abundantly. Every Hustler and Worker out there need to run their day with this spiritual Afropop song… Enjoy!

Davido -“Intro”

Off the ‘A Good Time‘ album, Davido dished out the official music video for the first track, “INTRO” a song that has been in the heart of so many since its release. We got to see a glimpse of Davido’s US Tour. But The message of this song is what we in love with, it talks about been a star, how to mute haters who doesn’t want to see you shine and finally called on the Almighty for blessings and Answered prayers… Enjoy!

Wizkid – “Jam”

Starboy, Wizkid teamed up with Jamaican melodious singer, Chronixx for this love banger! On track, Wizkid says if you gat a lover in your life never you act like you don’t know. Show some positive energy and let the love grow. Jam together and shine bright.

The post 9 Nigerian Songs You Should Listen To This Week appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

