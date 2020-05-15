80 Lagos youths charged with attacking police stations

By Robert Egbe

Eighty Ibeju-Lekki youths accused of assaulting policemen and destroying property valued at N570,000 at two police stations, were on Thursday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Some of the defendants are: Segun Adeyemi, 29; Christian Duru, 23; Afeez Ayodele, 25, and Bakare Yusuf, 20; Kazeem Rama, 25; Moses Awolowo 26; Yusuf Mohammed, 30; and Jamiu Osiberu, 37.

They were arraigned on an 11-count charge of unlawful damage of property, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Prosecution counsel Mrs Yetunde Cardoso alleged that the defendants committed the offences in April 2020 at Akodo and Orimede areas of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Cardoso, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said the defendants invaded Akodo and Orimede police stations, damaged property valued at N570,000 “and injured five police officers on lawful duty at the two stations with dangerous weapons for unjustifiable reasons.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Doja Ojo granted them N50,000 bail each with two sureties each in the like sum.

Ojo adjourned till June 8 and remanded them in police custody till they perfected their bail conditions.

On April 27 police alleged that youths in Ibeju-Lekki protested against the state’s COVID-19 lockdown directive. Fifty-one of them were arrested in the aftermath of the skirmishes that followed.

