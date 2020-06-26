72 Health Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus In Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Health on Friday said 72 health care workers in the state have tested positive to COVID-19.
Commissioner for health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, in a statement said the 72 health workers were among a total of 202 that have tested positive in Enugu.
Obi also confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as announced on Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to him, the total laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Enugu are 202 with 154 cases on treatment while 43 cases discharged.
Number of Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, he said amounted to 5.
He warned the residents of the state that COVID-19 is real and should live according to the NCDC protocol.